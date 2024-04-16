T.P Bon trailer: Doraemon Mangaka's creation leaps through time with another ordinary junior high student | Watch

On April 16, Netflix released the official trailer of the upcoming anime series T.P Bon. Based on Fujiko F Fujio's manga Time Patrol Bon, this Japanese show's animation style is reminiscent of the mangaka's other widely familiar work that eventually rose to the ranks with its well-received anime adaptation, Doraemon. TP Bon premieres on Netflix on May 2. Season 2 will follow in July.(Netflix)

T.P Bon Season 1 is slated to hit Netflix worldwide on May 2, 2024, with its second season dropping on July 17.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Netflix's newest venture marks a sweet return to Fujio's creation with another anime adaptation rolling out for the first time in 30 years. T.P Bon's trailer focuses on yet another ordinary junior high student, like Doraemon's deuteragonist Nobita. Bon Namihira has “always been average at everything” and is quite satisfied with his track record, regardless of what one may say otherwise. But that's until a whirlwind of change turns his life on its head forever.

Watch the T.P Bon Trailer

Also read | Detective Conan anime film opens to record-breaking Japan box office debut; Haikyuu final movie climbs all-time chart

Directed by Masahiro Ando (Hanasaku Iroha, Sword of the Stranger), the Netflix original shoots Namihira into the pages of history, quite literally, when he intervenes in a Time Patrol case. Leaping through time, he embarks on an unprecedented adventure that could easily take an emotionally overwhelming turn at any second.

Walking through World War II, the Bronze Age and other such historical eras with Ream Stream and Buyoyon of Time Patrol, his new mission in life is to save lives around the globe. But there's a catch, as is always in any time travel story: they can't risk changing the course of history. What will Bon do when his internal emotional conflict collides with these life-changing tracks?

The sci-fi adventure is backed by the Japanese animation studio BONES and has boarded Michiru Oshima (The Tatami Galaxy, Little Witch Academia) for music composition.

Also read | That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 premiere, My Hero Academia Memories top April week 1 anime TV rankings

The voice cast for T.P Bon