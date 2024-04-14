 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 premiere, My Hero Academia Memories top April week 1 anime TV rankings - Hindustan Times
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 premiere, My Hero Academia Memories top April week 1 anime TV rankings

ByAshima Grover
Apr 14, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Video Research's audience measurement recorded the anime film Suzume's Japan TV broadcast earning a 12.7% viewership rating.

Japanese marketing research company Video Research's latest TV rating records highlighted momentous viewership success in the Kanto region for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume and anime premieres, including That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and My Hero Academia Memories.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and My Hero Academia Memories premieres make it to the Top 10 ranking charts for April Week 1 TV ratings.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and My Hero Academia Memories premieres make it to the Top 10 ranking charts for April Week 1 TV ratings.

The TV rankings recorded from April 1 to 8 observed the ratings for broadcasts of anime episodes and movies alike. While Suzume, airing on Nippon Television (NTV) on April 5, secured the highest rating of all, with 12.7% in the film category, Sazae-San topped the anime list with a rating of 7.9%.

The ongoing Detective Conan series' Episode 1119 also dropped on Nippon Television on April 6 and earned an average household viewership rating of 5.6%. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 premiere was slated for its NTV broadcast on April 5, and the anticipated series return clocked in a 4.6% rating.

The next title to follow in the anime list was My Hero Academia Memories, which garnered the attention of a 3.5% viewership rating. It's a 4-part recap special preceding the Season 7 premiere on May 4.

April Anime TV Rankings (Week 1 for Kanto region)

AnimeBroadcasting ChannelPremiere Date/TimeAverage Household Rate
Sazae-SanFuji TVApril 7 / 6:30 pm7.9%
Detective ConanNippon TelevisionApril 6 / 6 pm 5.6%
Chibi Maruko-chanFuji TVApril 7 / 6 pm5.5%
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 1Nippon TelevisionApril 5 / 11:30 pm4.6%
My Hero Academia Memories Episode 1Nippon TelevisionApril 6 / 5:30 pm3.5%
DoraemonTV AsahiApril 6 / 5 pm3.4%
One Piece Fuji TVApril 7 / 9:30 am3%
Crayon Shin-chanTV AsahiApril 6 / 4:30 pm2.9%
Wonderful Precure!TV AsahiApril 7 / 8:30 am2.7%
Oshiri TanteiNHK-EApril 6 / 9 am 1.8%
FilmBroadcasting ChannelBroadcast Date/TimeRatings
SuzumeNippon TelevisionApril 5 / 9 pm12.7%
The Fate of the Furious (non-anime) [Japanese title - Wild Speed: Ice Break]Fuji Television NetworkApril 6 / 9 pm4.5%
— (non-anime content)   2.6%
Liz and the Blue BirdNHK TVApril 5 / 12:46 am0.3%
Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Our Promise: A Brand New DayNHK TVApril 6 / 1:01 am0.3%
Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert BandNHK TVApril 3 / 1:01 am0.2%
Sound! Euphonium The Movie: May The Melody Reach YouNHK TVApril 4 / 12:31 am 0.2%

(Source: Video Research)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
