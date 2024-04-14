That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 premiere, My Hero Academia Memories top April week 1 anime TV rankings

Japanese marketing research company Video Research's latest TV rating records highlighted momentous viewership success in the Kanto region for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume and anime premieres, including That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and My Hero Academia Memories. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and My Hero Academia Memories premieres make it to the Top 10 ranking charts for April Week 1 TV ratings.

The TV rankings recorded from April 1 to 8 observed the ratings for broadcasts of anime episodes and movies alike. While Suzume, airing on Nippon Television (NTV) on April 5, secured the highest rating of all, with 12.7% in the film category, Sazae-San topped the anime list with a rating of 7.9%.

The ongoing Detective Conan series' Episode 1119 also dropped on Nippon Television on April 6 and earned an average household viewership rating of 5.6%. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 premiere was slated for its NTV broadcast on April 5, and the anticipated series return clocked in a 4.6% rating.

The next title to follow in the anime list was My Hero Academia Memories, which garnered the attention of a 3.5% viewership rating. It's a 4-part recap special preceding the Season 7 premiere on May 4.

April Anime TV Rankings (Week 1 for Kanto region)

Anime Broadcasting Channel Premiere Date/Time Average Household Rate Sazae-San Fuji TV April 7 / 6:30 pm 7.9% Detective Conan Nippon Television April 6 / 6 pm 5.6% Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 7 / 6 pm 5.5% That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 1 Nippon Television April 5 / 11:30 pm 4.6% My Hero Academia Memories Episode 1 Nippon Television April 6 / 5:30 pm 3.5% Doraemon TV Asahi April 6 / 5 pm 3.4% One Piece Fuji TV April 7 / 9:30 am 3% Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 6 / 4:30 pm 2.9% Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi April 7 / 8:30 am 2.7% Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 6 / 9 am 1.8%

Film Broadcasting Channel Broadcast Date/Time Ratings Suzume Nippon Television April 5 / 9 pm 12.7% The Fate of the Furious (non-anime) [Japanese title - Wild Speed: Ice Break] Fuji Television Network April 6 / 9 pm 4.5% — (non-anime content) 2.6% Liz and the Blue Bird NHK TV April 5 / 12:46 am 0.3% Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Our Promise: A Brand New Day NHK TV April 6 / 1:01 am 0.3% Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band NHK TV April 3 / 1:01 am 0.2% Sound! Euphonium The Movie: May The Melody Reach You NHK TV April 4 / 12:31 am 0.2%

(Source: Video Research)