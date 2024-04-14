That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 premiere, My Hero Academia Memories top April week 1 anime TV rankings
Video Research's audience measurement recorded the anime film Suzume's Japan TV broadcast earning a 12.7% viewership rating.
Japanese marketing research company Video Research's latest TV rating records highlighted momentous viewership success in the Kanto region for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume and anime premieres, including That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and My Hero Academia Memories.
The TV rankings recorded from April 1 to 8 observed the ratings for broadcasts of anime episodes and movies alike. While Suzume, airing on Nippon Television (NTV) on April 5, secured the highest rating of all, with 12.7% in the film category, Sazae-San topped the anime list with a rating of 7.9%.
The ongoing Detective Conan series' Episode 1119 also dropped on Nippon Television on April 6 and earned an average household viewership rating of 5.6%. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 premiere was slated for its NTV broadcast on April 5, and the anticipated series return clocked in a 4.6% rating.
The next title to follow in the anime list was My Hero Academia Memories, which garnered the attention of a 3.5% viewership rating. It's a 4-part recap special preceding the Season 7 premiere on May 4.
April Anime TV Rankings (Week 1 for Kanto region)
|Anime
|Broadcasting Channel
|Premiere Date/Time
|Average Household Rate
|Sazae-San
|Fuji TV
|April 7 / 6:30 pm
|7.9%
|Detective Conan
|Nippon Television
|April 6 / 6 pm
|5.6%
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 7 / 6 pm
|5.5%
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 1
|Nippon Television
|April 5 / 11:30 pm
|4.6%
|My Hero Academia Memories Episode 1
|Nippon Television
|April 6 / 5:30 pm
|3.5%
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 6 / 5 pm
|3.4%
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 7 / 9:30 am
|3%
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 6 / 4:30 pm
|2.9%
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|April 7 / 8:30 am
|2.7%
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 6 / 9 am
|1.8%
|Film
|Broadcasting Channel
|Broadcast Date/Time
|Ratings
|Suzume
|Nippon Television
|April 5 / 9 pm
|12.7%
|The Fate of the Furious (non-anime) [Japanese title - Wild Speed: Ice Break]
|Fuji Television Network
|April 6 / 9 pm
|4.5%
|— (non-anime content)
|2.6%
|Liz and the Blue Bird
|NHK TV
|April 5 / 12:46 am
|0.3%
|Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Our Promise: A Brand New Day
|NHK TV
|April 6 / 1:01 am
|0.3%
|Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band
|NHK TV
|April 3 / 1:01 am
|0.2%
|Sound! Euphonium The Movie: May The Melody Reach You
|NHK TV
|April 4 / 12:31 am
|0.2%
(Source: Video Research)