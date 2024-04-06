My Hero Academia: You're Next Movie's 2nd teaser spotlights Dark Might - sinister doppelganger of the ‘Symbol of Peace’

Faith is a fragile thing, and My Hero Academia movie's latest antagonistic addition blurs the line between Good and Evil. Kenta Miyake, the voice behind All Might, will also take on the role of the My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next villain - Dark Might.(TOHO animation)

On April 6, the second teaser for the upcoming My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, based on Kohei Horikoshi's superhero manga, revealed an evocative look at Dark Might. The All Might lookalike flouts all that the No 1 Hero and the world's ‘Symbol of Peace’ stands for. Yet, irony sets in further when one realises that Kenta Miyake, the voice behind All Might, is also taking on the vocal responsibilities of the new MHA villain.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next Key Visual.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next teaser

The fourth movie of the My Hero Academia franchise is set to premiere in Japanese theatres on August 2, 2024. International release dates are yet to be announced.

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has actively participated in the film's production as the chief supervisor. By his side, Tensai Okamura is helming the directorial charge, with Yuki Hayashi handling the music.

The official website's description of the movie reads: “In a society devastated by the effects of such an all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appears, swallowing up towns and people one after another. And in front of Izuku and the others, a man who looks like a “symbol of peace” stands in front of them……”

Other upcoming My Hero Academia releases