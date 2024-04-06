My Hero Academia: You're Next Movie's 2nd teaser spotlights Dark Might - sinister doppelganger of the ‘Symbol of Peace’
The fourth My Hero Academia movie is set to hit Japanese theatres in August 2024.
Faith is a fragile thing, and My Hero Academia movie's latest antagonistic addition blurs the line between Good and Evil.
On April 6, the second teaser for the upcoming My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, based on Kohei Horikoshi's superhero manga, revealed an evocative look at Dark Might. The All Might lookalike flouts all that the No 1 Hero and the world's ‘Symbol of Peace’ stands for. Yet, irony sets in further when one realises that Kenta Miyake, the voice behind All Might, is also taking on the vocal responsibilities of the new MHA villain.
My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next teaser
The fourth movie of the My Hero Academia franchise is set to premiere in Japanese theatres on August 2, 2024. International release dates are yet to be announced.
Also read | McDonald's India embraces anime-inspired WcDonald's makeover: Take a peek inside the immersive epic dining adventure
Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has actively participated in the film's production as the chief supervisor. By his side, Tensai Okamura is helming the directorial charge, with Yuki Hayashi handling the music.
The official website's description of the movie reads: “In a society devastated by the effects of such an all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appears, swallowing up towns and people one after another. And in front of Izuku and the others, a man who looks like a “symbol of peace” stands in front of them……”
Other upcoming My Hero Academia releases
- My Hero Academia Memories: 4 special episodes will release on April 6, 13, 20 and 27 on Crunchyroll, ahead of the seventh season of the anime series.
- My Hero Academia Season 7 premiere is slated for May 4, 2024. The overall Episode 139 will drop on Crunchyroll.
- The ongoing My Hero Academia manga: Chapter 419 is set to roll out on April 7, 2024. Fans may access the serialised manga via the Viz Media or Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump websites.