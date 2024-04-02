 My Hero Academia confirms exciting special episodes ahead of Season 7 premiere - Hindustan Times
My Hero Academia confirms exciting special episodes ahead of Season 7 premiere

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 02, 2024 12:24 PM IST

My Hero Academia Season 7 to premiere on May 4th, 2024, with special episodes airing in April.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is already on the top list of anime lovers this year. The wait is long and it is about to be filled with a special treat. The series has confirmed the arrival of brand-new episodes before the official season premiere. The seventh season of the show is set to premiere on May 4th, 2024, with four Memories recap specials airing in April. Here is everything to know.

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 is releasing shortly(X, formerly Twitter)
My Hero Academia Chapter 415 is releasing shortly(X, formerly Twitter)

My Hero Academia special episodes release date

STAR AND STRIPE, America’s #1 Pro Hero, will make her debut in the upcoming season of My Hero Academia, as she steps up to take on Tomura Shigaraki in a battle for her life. However, before the season kicks off, four special episodes will be aired every Saturday at 5:30 pm starting on- April 6, 13, 20, and 27. These special episodes will feature new content that will be different from the previous compilations, and the focus will be on new visuals. The first special episode of the season will be 'Izu kariya: mind.

Not only season 7 will begin where season 6 ends, it will also introduce new hero. Cathleen Bate, known as Star and Stripe, is coming to Japan from America to end the All For One conspiracy. As per CBR, her name is a tribute to American patriotism just like her costume which has red and white stripes with blue and golden stars in it.

My Hero Academia: You're Next release date

The surprise isn't over yet! For fans eagerly awaiting season 7, here's a big update: My Hero Academia: You're Next, the fourth movie in the series, is scheduled to hit Japanese theaters on August 2, 2024. The movie reportedly involves more of creator Horikoshi Kohei's input. However, global fans of the series will have to wait a bit longer, as the anime's worldwide release has not yet been confirmed.

