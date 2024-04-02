 American Airlines eases its policy for pet owners, here's what to know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

American Airlines eases its policy for pet owners, here's what to know

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 02, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Since pet owners were previously allowed to fly with only one additional small personal item despite paying the $150 fee, the policy was deemed unfair by flyers

American Airlines has decided to relax its pet policy, providing cost relief to owners. As part of its revised policy, pet owners will now be able to bring their furry companion along with a full-size carry-on bag into the cabin. Prior to this change, passengers flying with a pet could only have one small item that could fit under the seat for a pet fee of $150. At the time, flyers could either get one bigger carry-on bag with wheels checked for a $35 fee or put their pet in the cargo hold, per Associated Press.

American Airlines has revised it pet policy, providing cost relief to flyers(REUTERS)
American Airlines has revised it pet policy, providing cost relief to flyers(REUTERS)

American Airlines policy change provides relief to pet owners

Since pet owners were previously allowed to fly with only one additional small personal item despite paying the $150 fee, the policy was deemed unfair by flyers. The new policy comes as a relief to American Airlines passengers flying with their pets as their flight would be more cost-effective.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gary Leff, a travel blogger who first wrote about the change, recalled travelling years ago with a Yorkshire terrier on Friday. “It was always frustrating that the dog counted as the carry-on even though I was paying the extra (pet) fee that was sometimes more than the ticket for me,” he said, per the outlet. Leff added that this new change would avoid passengers’ urge to falsely label their pets as service animals to avoid paying the fee.

An American Airlines spokeswoman told the outlet about the effect change on Thursday, “We made the change to provide a more convenient and comfortable experience to customers whose pets fly American.” The policy revision comes shortly after the airlines announced the increased costs of checking bags.

The revised price of checking a bag into an American Airlines domestic flight is $35 for online mode, up from the previous $30. Should flyers choose to get their luggage checked at the airport in person, they would have to pay $40. Meanwhile, for a second checked bag, either online or offline, flyers must pay $45, which was previously $40.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / American Airlines eases its policy for pet owners, here's what to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On