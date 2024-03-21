Indian airlines' summer schedule: 24,275 weekly domestic flights

Indian airlines will operate a total of 24,275 weekly domestic flights during the summer schedule starting from March 31, a nearly 6 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period. Delhi airport's expanded Terminal 1. The number of weekly departures is just 2.30 per cent higher, DGCA said. (PTI)

The number of weekly departures is just 2.30 per cent higher as against 23,732 flights being operated by the scheduled carriers in the ongoing winter schedule, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

The summer schedule for 2024 will be from March 31 to October 26.

The DGCA said there will be 24,275 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 125 airports as per the summer schedule.

"Out of these 125 airports, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Gondia, Jalgaon, Moradabad and Pithoragarh are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.