American Airlines passenger headlocked and removed from the plane for lobbing antisemitic slurs at flight attendant

An American Airlines passenger was headlocked and forcibly removed from the aircraft for throwing antisemitic slurs at a flight attendant. American Airlines passenger removed after antisemitic remark(X)

The plane was delayed because of the scuffles, and it was initially supposed to fly from Tampa Airport to Philadelphia International Airport.

The racist person donning a blue and white striped shirt, was in a heated exchange between the ship's crew, and fellow passengers. He shifted the level from rational to irrational things and opted to quit assertions and accusations towards passengers, claiming they are “teaming up” against him, while the flight attendants asked him board off the flight.

The matters has been turned upside down and he was eventually taken of the plane as recorded by a video that was shared online.

He called another flight attendant, “k***e”.

He shouted in frustration, “I’m trying to get to my home country and you all people made it harder for me to get to my home country.”

The situation escalated further when the passenger confronted another flyer, a man dressed in a blue pullover. The exchange turned heated, with accusations of physical contact flying between the two. The video depicts a physical struggle as the man in blue puts the disruptive passenger in a headlock.

"Now put your hands down and don't touch anybody," the man in blue yells as he restrains the other passenger. A woman wearing a backward hat then approached the pair. "I'm a police officer," she shouted, prompting the man in blue to retort, "So am I," and ordered the stranded passenger, “Turn around and walk.”

Then the man in blue, along with the woman in the hat and another passenger, ultimately escorted the disruptive individual off the plane.

American Airlines issued an apology

Authorities confirmed the arrest of a man outside the aircraft later that evening. He faces charges of disorderly intoxication and battery (two counts).

American Airlines, in a statement to the Philadelphia Inquirer, acknowledged the incident as "a disturbance in the cabin involving a disruptive customer" and confirmed that law enforcement was involved. The airline also offered an apology stating, “We thank our team for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”