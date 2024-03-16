'It's not suicide': Boeing whistleblower's last words were grim warning before being found dead

John Barnett, 62, set to testify against Boeing, was found dead, apparently by suicide. Yet, a family friend insists it wasn't suicide and that he foresaw his death. Meanwhile, Boeing mishaps continue to unsettle passengers with mid-flight turbulence. Following a series of incidents in recent months, an American Airlines Boeing 777 was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday due to a possible mechanical problem. Barnett was reportedly in the process of speaking out against the Boeing Company’s manufacturing processes before his dead body was discovered in South Carolina. John Barnett, a former Boeing employee. had raised concerns about the company's production standards,(@sentdefender)

‘If anything happens, it's not suicide’

According to a family friend close to Barnett, "Barnett predicted that he would die and that there would be a story that would come out that he killed himself." When authorities found Barnett, they said it looked like he shot himself in the head. Speaking to ABC News, the friend who identifies herself as Jennifer said, “I know that he did not commit suicide, there's no way.”

Jennifer went on to say that the two of them had talked about the same thing happening, but now it seemed like a hunch he had told her not to believe. "I know John because his mom and my mom are best friends," she said. "Over the years, get-togethers, birthdays, celebrations and whatnot. We've all got together and talked."

Barnett was a veteran quality manager for almost 30 years. Following his retirement, he recently moved to Louisiana with his mother.

Boeing whistleblower’s grim prediction before his death

According to the ABC conversation, Barnett was aware of the massive complaint he filed against Boeing and seemingly predicted the impact it would have on his life. After his death, his attorney pointed out that there were no indications that he would kill himself. Jennifer disclosed that in their recent encounter, Barnett talked about how the aerospace company retaliated against him for exposing unsafe practices.

"He wasn't concerned about safety because I asked him.” Jennifer said before adding, “I said, 'Aren't you scared?' And he said, 'No, I ain't scared, but if anything happens to me, it's not suicide.'”

"I know that he did not commit suicide. There's no way. He loved life too much. He loved his family too much. He loved his brothers too much to put them through what they're going through right now." She concluded her statement. The friend of the deceased was very sure when she stayed firm in her belief that somebody "didn't like what he had to say" and wanted to "shut him up" without it coming back to anyone.