American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing at Los Angeles Airport due to ‘mechanical issue’

An American Airlines Boeing 777, which departed from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday evening, was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after its pilot reported a possible mechanical problem. An American Airlines Boeing 777 made an emergency landing at LAX on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

Flight AA 345, with 249 people onboard, landed at LAX at around 8:45 pm. There are no reports of any injuries to passengers or crew members.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to CBS News, a "mechanical problem" caused one of its tyres to "blow," prompting pilots to declare an emergency. However, American Airlines officials rejected such claims.

The aircraft, a 23-year-old Boeing 777, landed at LAX without any incident, American Airlines told Reuters.

"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," it added.

This incident comes amid rising concerns over Boeing aircraft's technical and safety issues.

A United Airlines Boeing 777-20 that recently took off from San Francisco International Airport to Japan made an emergency landing at LAX after one of its landing gears fell off. The jet was carrying 235 passengers, four pilots and 10 flight attendants. They all landed safely at LAX.

On Friday evening, another airplane from SFO had to make an emergency landing at LAX due to hydraulic system issues.

A United Airlines Boeing 777-300 made an emergency landing after witnessing a midair fuel leak on Monday.

Also Read: A look at series of Boeing mishaps as whistleblower John Barnett's death sparks public outcry

John Barnett: Sudden death of Boeing's ex-employee raises eyebrows

John Barnett, a former Boeing employee who raised safety concerns about the aerospace company's manufacturing standards, was found dead in his car in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

According to a report from the Charleston County Coroner's Office, Barnett died of "what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound." Police officials stated that they are probing the incident to ascertain the formal cause of death.

Also Read: John Barnett death: Family says Boeing's ‘hostile work environment’ led to suicide, ‘He was suffering from PTSD’

Before his death, he had provided his first testimony in a bombshell lawsuit against Boeing, his lawyers stated.

In 2019, Barnett accused Boeing of neglecting safety concerns he shared with his managers about using low-quality components to manufacture jets. Boeing has denied Barnett's claims.

Barnett's abrupt death has raised serious concerns, with many criticising Boeing over their former worker's demise and hoping that officials carry out a thorough investigation.