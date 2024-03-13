Cops claim Boeing whistleblower, John Barnett's, death was 'self-inflicted but his lawyer cries foul

Shocking details have emerged about Boeing whistleblower's death days after he was found dead in South Carolina, on Saturday. John Barnett, 62, reportedly shot himself with his handgun and left a suicide note in his truck in a parking lot in Charleston, South Carolina, according to a DailyMail.com report. John Barnett, a former Boeing employee. found dead after he had had raised concerns about the company's production standards(@sentdefender)

John Barnett allegedly died of a gun shot, days after he exposed the wrongdoings in his company - seven years after he retired following a 32-year career. John was in Charleston for deposition against Boeing and when on third day he was due to be cross examined by his own lawyers, he failed to show up. Formal cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police: John Barnett died from a 'self-inflicted' wound

Investigating Officers at Charleston Police Department, probing his death, claim Boeing's ex-quality manager died from a 'self-inflicted' wound. He reportedly extended his stay at Holiday Inn two days prior to his suspected suicide. John was expected to check out the day before his friend contacted the hotel and raised an alarm. Employees knocked on his hotel room, with no response and later found him dead inside his Dodge Ram in the parking lot. He had a 'silver handgun' in his right hand.

Also Read: Shocking claims made by Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett

The report further states, John had his ‘right pointer finger remaining on the trigger’, and suffered a 'gunshot wound near his right temple. Next him was a white paper, however, its contents have not been revealed yet.

Hotel staff confirmed a gunshot sound and surveillance footage had captured him exit the hotel on March 8, 24 hours before he was found dead.

Sgt Anthony Gibson of Charleston PD said in a statement: 'Detectives are actively investigating this case and are awaiting the formal cause of death, along with any additional findings that might shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Barnett.

'Given the sensitive nature of the investigation, we are unable to participate in media interviews at this time. This stance is not unique to this case but is a standard procedure we adhere to in order to preserve the integrity of active investigations. Public disclosure will follow the investigation's conclusion.'

John Barnett's lawyers cry foul, ‘No one can believe it’

Barnett's lawyers, Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles, were quoted by DailyMail.com, claiming there had been 'no indication' the former Boeing employee would take his own life.

The statement read in part: 'John was in the midst of a deposition in his whistleblower retaliation case, which finally was nearing the end. He was in very good spirits and really looking forward to putting this phase of his life behind him and moving on. We didn't see any indication he would take his own life. No one can believe it.

'We are all devastated. We need more information about what happened to John. The Charleston police need to investigate this fully and accurately and tell the public what they find out. No detail can be left unturned.'