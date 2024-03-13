John Barnett death: Family says Boeing's ‘hostile work environment’ led to suicide, ‘He was suffering from PTSD’

The family of John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower who was recently found dead, has blamed the company’s “hostile work environment” for his suicide. Barnett was found dead on the day he was set to testify against the jetplane manufacturer. John Barnett death: Family says Boeing's ‘hostile work environment’ led to his suicide (WTHR screenshot/YouTube)

“He was suffering from PTSD and anxiety attacks as a result of being subjected to the hostile work environment at Boeing which we believe led to his death,” Barnett’s relatives said, according to New York Post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Barnett worked as a quality inspector and manager for Boeing for over three decades. He retired in 2017.

The Charleston County coroner ruled that he was found dead on Saturday, March 9, from a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound. He was discovered in his truck in the parking lot of his South Carolina hotel.

‘Boeing had a culture of concealment and was putting profits over safety’

The 62-year-old’s family said that he initially enjoyed working for Boeing. However, things began to change after he was transferred to the company’s 787 plant in Charleston.

“Things greatly changed for him when he learned that upper management was pressuring the quality inspectors and managers to cut corners and to not follow processes and procedures which they were required by law to follow,” the family said.

The family said that Boeing would often coerce employees to overlook defects to avoid slowing down the assembly line. Those who refused “were labeled as trouble makers, retaliated against, and subjected to a hostile work environment,” they said.

Barnett reportedly told his family that getting the management to do the right thing was no less than a battle every day. “He was deeply concerned about the safety of the aircraft and flying public, and had identified some serious defects that he felt were not adequately addressed,” the relatives said. “He said that Boeing had a culture of concealment and was putting profits over safety.”

Barnett began to get so stressed out that his doctor was worried. “It caused him so much stress that his doctor told him that if he stayed, he would have a heart attack,” the family said.

What are John Barnett's lawyers saying?

Barnett's lawyers, however, have claimed there was “no indication” that he could kill himself. Lawyers Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail, “ohn was in the midst of a deposition in his whistleblower retaliation case, which finally was nearing the end. He was in very good spirits and really looking forward to putting this phase of his life behind him and moving on. We didn't see any indication he would take his own life. No one can believe it.”

“We are all devastated. We need more information about what happened to John. The Charleston police need to investigate this fully and accurately and tell the public what they find out. No detail can be left unturned,” they added.

Barnett, known as Mitch in his family, filed a complaint against his employer in 2017. He “was looking forward to his day in court,” according to his relatives. “Mitch carried all this on his shoulders to try to bring this all to light in the interest of the flying public,” his family said.

Charleston police are now investigating the circumstances around Barnett’s death. Meanwhile, Boeing said in a statement, “We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).