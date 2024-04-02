Content Warning has been all over social media lately. Whether you’re a gamer or just a trend watcher, you’ve probably come across this term at least once. So, what exactly is Content warning and why is it trending? Well, the short answer is simple: it’s a new horror game by Landfall Studio. The premise of the game is simple: you film your friends in scary situations, post the videos on a platform called ‘SpookTube’ and hope that they go viral. Content Warning: All about new horror game that can make you go viral(Landfall)

What is Content Warning game?

The new game Content Warning has been launched by none other than Landfall, the mastermind behind Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. In their announcement, the studio stated, “Content Warning is out now! Film your friends doing scary things to become SpookTube famous. As a Landfall Day treat, the game is FREE for the first 24 hours on Steam before becoming paid, so don't miss out!”

How to play Content Warning

Content Warning is a 2-4-player co-op horror game. The concept is straightforward: challenge your friends to explore spooky locations, capture something frightening on camera, and rake views. While this might sound exciting to adventure lovers. not everyone is thrilled with the idea, and the reason is pretty obvious. The tagline says it all: “Get famous or die trying!”

How is the game performing?

The response has been great so far. The game has gained a lot of players in its first live stream and Landfall plans to charge $8 per game, but Content Warning is free for the first 24 hours. The more viewers your content has, the more revenue you make and the more content upgrades you can purchase to improve your videos even more.

The company described the gameplay and benefits as follows: "Every run lasts for 3 days, and the more scary content you capture, the more viral you become. The ad revenue from your SpookTube videos allows you to upgrade your equipment for better filming and survival in the Old World." Additionally, they stated, "If your team gathers enough views within three days, you can continue your SpookTube Career and live a life of fame and fortune!"