Aranmanai 4 trailer: Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna headline this spooky thriller about a ghost. Watch

The trailer of Aranmanai 4, written, directed by and starring Sundar C, was released on Saturday. The film which also sees Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and Kovai Sarala introduces a new ghost called Baak. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan says Daniel Balaji will live after his death by donating his eyes – check other tributes for the late actor) Aranmanai 4 trailer indicates the film will revolve around the murder of a happy family

The trailer opens with visuals of a happy family of four, who are unfortunately soon found dead. It’s alleged that the husband went to the forest after a spat with his wife, played by Tamannaah and died, while she hung herself. But Sundar’s character refuses to believe this his sister would kill herself.

As a lawyer, he stands against the police, but the trailer hints that he might have to stand up against a lot more than just the legal system. The characters in the film including Raashii, who live in a haunted house, also talk about a ghost called Baak. Some of them even discuss on how to control the ghost’s powers. There even seems to be an evil sorcerer thrown into the mix.

About Aranmanai 4

Aranmanai 4 has a story written and directed by Sundar, with music by HipHop Tamizha. Cinematographer E Krishnamurthy shot the film which has editing by Fenny Oliver, art direction by Gururaj and choreography by Brindha Master. The film is produced by Sundar’s wife, actor-politician Khushbu, much like the second and third films in the franchise. Vijay Sethupathi was initially roped in but he walked out due to date issues. The film will be released on April 11.

The first film in the franchise was released in 2014 and starred Sundar, Hansika Motwani, Vinay Rai and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The second film, which was released in 2016, also starred Sundar and Hansika, apart from Siddharth and Trisha. The third film, which was released in 2021, starred Sundar, Arya, Raashii and Andrea. All four films in the franchise serve as stand-alones.

