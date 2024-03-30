Kamal Haasan says Daniel Balaji will live after his death by donating his eyes – check other tributes for the late actor

Daniel Balaji, who was known for his roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, died at 48 at a private hospital in Chennai. He died of a heart attack on March 29. His last rites are taking place in Chennai, with celebs like Vetrimaaran and Gautham Vasudev Menon in attendance. Tributes poured in for Balaji from fans and celebrities alike, check out what they said. (Also Read: 5 lesser known facts about Daniel Balaji: Pledging his eyes, inspiring others, how he got his name and more) Daniel Balaji died on March 29 in Chennai at age 48

‘People matter the most’

Balaji’s nephew, actor Atharvaa Murali took to X to share a heartfelt tribute for his uncle. Writing that he wished he had more time with the actor, he stated, “It’s one of those days when you understand that “only” time and people we hitch ourselves through life matters the most. I Wish we got to spend more time together. REST IN PEACE Balaji Chithappa.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Actor Nani, who acted with Balaji in the film Tuck Jagadish, also wrote that it pains him to see the actor pass away so soon. He wrote, “Gone too soon. Rest in peace brother. #DanielBalaji.” Actors Arya and Aadhi also commented that Balaji was ‘gone too soon.’

‘He will live even after death’

Kamal Haasan, who played the protagonist to Balaji’s antagonist in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, wrote that Balaji will live even after death due to his decision to pledge his eyes. He penned a long note in Tamil, which translates to, “The sudden death of brother Daniel Balaji is shocking. The agony of young deaths is great. My condolences to Balaji's family, friends and fans. He will live even after his death by donating his eyes. My tribute to Balaji who has given light.”

Musician Harris Jayaraj wrote, “Shocked hearing the demise of Daniel Balaji. May his soul Rest In peace.” Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Shocking to hear that #DanielBalaji is no more! A great actor gone too soon! My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

‘Such an inspiration’

Both actor Sundeep Kishan and director Mohan Raja opened up about how Balaji inspired them early on in their careers. Sundeep wrote that the actor was always kind of him, even helping him with auditions. He wrote on X, “The One person who was always kind to me when I was an assistant Director, Sent me to so many auditions with his reference when he realised that I was an aspiring actor. Will always miss you & your beautiful Heart anna. Rest in Peace.”

Mohan Raja revealed that the actor was his inspiration for going to film school, writing, “Such a Sad news. He Was an inspiration for me to join film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.