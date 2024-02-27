Nani's son Arjun plays Hoyna Hoyna at his 40th birthday bash as a gift. Watch

Actor Nani turned 40 on February 24 and on Monday, his wife Anjana Yelavarthy took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his birthday bash. While she shared pictures of the flower decor, cake and more, what caught everyone’s attention was the ‘gift’ their son Arjun, whom they lovingly called Junnu, had for his father. (Also Read: Nani 32: Actor announces next project after Saripodhaa Savinaavaram, to be directed by Sujeeth; check details) Nani's wife Anjana shared a glimpse of his 40th birthday bash(Instagram)

‘The weekend that was’

Anjana revealed that Nani usually doesn’t like such celebrations but this time he gave in, writing, “The weekend that was! We celebrated four decades of the guy I’ve known for half my life. Normally, he dodges celebrations and surprises like they’re haunted houses. But he does have a soft spot for tiny gestures. A good song can move him, a sappy ad can tear him up, and a small surprise can turn him all mushy! It really takes only that much.”

‘A sweet surprise’

Then she shared that their son Junnu learnt how to play the songs from Jersey on his piano, sharing a clip of him playing Hoyna Hoyna, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. She wrote, “This time, it was Junnu who really got him with a sweet surprise that he had planned for his Nanna’s big day. Incidentally, I came across a song from Jersey which said - Arjun makes Nani proud. This truly felt like that moment. Will post the full video at some point :) Perfect it was!”

The glimpse

In the pictures Anjana shared, Nani can be seen looking at his son in awe as he plays the song for him. In another picture, the couple can be seen showering him with kisses. Anjana also shared a glimpse of the custom-made birthday cake, which read, “Happy birthday to the (Apple emoji) of my eye.” She also shared a video of the floral decor in shades of ivory and purple that she got for the dinner table.

Upcoming work

Nani was last seen in the 2023 films Dasara and Hi Nanna. The former saw him play a coal mine worker and the latter saw him play a single father. A glimpse from Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was released on his birthday. His upcoming film with Sujeeth of Saaho and OG fame was also announced.

