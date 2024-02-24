Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani unleashes rage in the first teaser; fans love its ‘blockbuster vibes’

Fans of Nani got a special treat as the teaser of his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is now out. On Saturday, the makers released the one minute-long teaser of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram that sees Nani tracing back to his action hero avatar, promising a lot of action. The Vivek Athreya film releases on August 29. (Also read: Hi Nanna box office collection day 2: Nani and Mrunal Thakur film mints $650K in US, takes India total to ₹8.9 crore) Nani in a still from the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram teaser.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram teaser

The first teaser of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram begins with S J Suryah's voiceover that reveals that ‘Rage has many forms.’ It continues in his menacing baritone that this rage can turn dangerous when it is releases out methodically, one day every week. ‘Has anyone seen such a maniac?’ he asks, as the teaser gives viewers the first glimpse of Nani beating up goons in style. The film revolves on a man who unleashes his anger only on Saturdays. S J Suryah plays the cop in the film, and appears at the very end of the teaser. Priyanka Arul Mohan also stars in the film, although she was not seen in the teaser.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharing the teaser, DVV Entertainment wrote, “Happy Birthday Brother @NameIsNani. Here's our MASS treat for all... Saripodhaa Sanivaaram glimpse.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “Looks intense. Wishing the team a blockbuster success.” Another fan said, “Blockbuster vibes already!” A comment also read, “According to the title, it’s Saturday and it is his birthday in this year. Also is Saturday. What a well planned script amazing!”

Nani was last seen in Hi Nanna. It featured Nani as a single parent, Viraj, taking care of his 6-year-old daughter (Kaira Khanna). Mrunal Thakur is seen opposite Nani in the film which explores how the father-daughter's life changes once Mrunal enters the picture. The film was received well by the audience upon release on December 7.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place