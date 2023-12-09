Hi Nanna box office collection day 2: Nani and Mrunal Thakur film mints $650K in US, takes India total to 8.9 crore

Hi Nanna box office collection day 2: The Nani-starrer was released on December 7 and after opening at ₹4.9 crore nett in India for all languages, the family drama minted another ₹4 crore nett on day 2, as per early estimates shared in a report by Sacnilk.com. The film has also been doing well in the US. Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna, Hi Nanna is directed by Shouryuv. Also read: Hi Nanna box office collection day 1 Hi Nanna box office collection day 2: Nani features with Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna in the film.

Hi Nanna India box office

As per the report, Hi Nanna collected ₹4.79 crore nett in India in Telugu on Thursday and ₹1 lakh nett each for its Hindi and Tamil versions. On Friday, it collected roughly ₹4 crore, taking its total collection at the domestic box office to ₹8.9 crore nett in all languages.

Hi Nanna US box office

As per one of the film's US distributors, Hi Nanna has grossed more than $650K at the US box office. Prathyangira Cinemas tweeted on Saturday, "Revving up the success metre! Hi Nanna hits a staggering $650K and counting at the US box office."

Recently, Nani thanked the audience for showing love for Hi Nanna. Sharing stills from the film on X, he wrote, “I love you all. You never let me down. This is cinema and this is our audience. Thank you."

About the film

Hi Nanna features Nani as a single parent, Viraj, taking care of his 6-year-old daughter (Kaira Khanna). Mrunal Thakur is seen opposite Nani in the film which explores how the father-daughter's life changes once Mrunal enters the picture.

The romantic drama is written and directed by debutant Shouryuv. It is produced by Vyra Entertainments. The film was announced in January 2023 with the tentative title Nani 30, as it is Nani's 30th film in the lead role, while the official title was revealed in July 2023. Hi Nanna, was initially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 21, 2023, but was later preponed to December 7.

