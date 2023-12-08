Hi Nanna box office collection day 1: Nani and Mrunal Thakur film earns 4.9 crore in India, grosses $450K in US

Hi Nanna box office collection: Director Shouryuv’s debut film Hi Nanna, starring Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna, hit screens on Thursday. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Hi Nanna performed well at the box office on day 1, raking in ₹4.90 crore nett in India.(Also Read: Hi Nanna review: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna shine in this emotional tale) Mrunal and Nani in a still from Hi Nanna

Good opening in India and abroad

The report also said that Hi Nanna has approximately raked in ₹1.39 crore nett in India on its second day, based on advance data. The film’s team said that Hi Nanna raked in more than $450K gross at the box office in the US. Occupancy has not been at a 100 percent for the film in the Telugu states. However it rose in the evening after positive reports trickled in.

The film is an emotional romantic drama that tells the tale of a single father finding a second chance at love and delves into the kind of bond he shares with his daughter. The film opened to good reviews from fans and critics alike, with many praising the lead actors for their performances.

Nani thanks the audience

Nani thanked the audience for showing the film love on social media. Sharing stills from the film on X, he wrote, “I love you all. You never let me down. This is cinema and this is our audience. Thank you,” adding, “Celebrating Cinema. Celebrating your Love,” with a picture of him celebrating the release with the film’s team. Earlier on Friday, he wrote that good cinema will always win, writing, “Cinema wins. We will win. Is this mine ? No. Hi Nanna is yours.”

More about Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna tells the story of Viraj (Nani) who doesn’t let his child (Kiara) know the truth about her mother. However, when they meet Yashna (Mrunal), he is forced to face a past he’d much rather forget. What is Viraj’s past and how Yashna finds a place in his future forms the film’s story.

