Nani says he would ‘definitely say no’ if asked to appear as guest on Koffee With Karan

Nani has been travelling across the country to promote his upcoming film, Hi Nanna. A statement from one of his recent interactions is all anyone can talk about, but it has nothing to do with the film. In a recent round table meet organised by India Today, the actor was asked what he would do if he were to receive a call from Karan Johar to appear on his controversial show Koffee with Karan. (Also read: Nani reveals what his son Arjun asked after watching Hi Nanna teaser: 'Why is the girl calling you Nanna?') Nani would rather speak with Karan Johar personally than appear on his talk show.

The actor expressed reservation about appearing on Koffee With Karan, given how private he keeps his personal life. He said that while he’d be open to discussing films with the filmmaker, appearing on the show is something he would turn down. He said, “I will definitely say no to Koffee with Karan. I would say that very politely to him, but I will definitely go and visit him personally and talk.”

Karan’s talk show

Karan Johar’s talk show is in its eighth season, with the format remaining unchanged as the show shifted from television to OTT. The show’s latest season has seen Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt as the guests so far. Interactions of the host with the guests often go viral on social media, with some of the statements made in the past even being deemed as controversial.

Nani’s upcoming projects

Nani will soon be seen in debutant Shouyuv’s Hi Nanna. The film is slated to hit screens in December and also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The romantic drama will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Hi Nanna se ems to tell the heart-warming story of a father and his daughter, apart from the woman he falls in love with. Nani has also said yes to working with Vivek Athreya again for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which will see Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah as his co-stars.

