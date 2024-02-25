Nani 32: Actor announces next project after Saripodhaa Savinaavaram, to be directed by Sujeeth; check details

Fans of Nani were in for a double treat on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Saturday. After the teaser of the actor's upcoming film was unveiled, the announcement of his next movie, tentatively titled Nani 32, was also shared on social media by the makers DVV Entertainment. (Also read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani unleashes rage in the first teaser; fans love its ‘blockbuster vibes’) Nani will team up with Sujeeth for his next.

About Nani 32

The announcement video had the line that went, “When a violent man turns non-violent his world turns upside down.” This line was accompanied with a artwork that showed a food truck getting out on the roads from the garage, only to topple over a few moments later. “The craziest combo - Nani and Sujeeth joining hands to take you on a roller coaster ride and deliver the best cinematic experience,” read the line on the official video on YouTube.

Nani took to his X account and shared the announcement, writing, “It’s a Sujeeth film. (fire emoticon) After the POWER… Comes the LOVER.” The production house DVV Entertainment wrote, “When two different worlds collide, it's going to be one hell of a crazy ride. Here's the much-anticipated #NANI32 Announcement -@NameIsNani & #Sujeeth.”

More details

Meanwhile, Nani will be seen next in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the teaser of which was released on his birthday. The August 29 release saw Nani in an angry young man avatar, where he plays a man who unleashes his anger only on Saturdays. S J Suryah plays the cop in the film, and appears at the very end of the teaser. It is directed by Vivek Athreya.

Nani was last seen in Hi Nanna, opposite Mrunal Thakur. The December 7 release was well received by the audience.

