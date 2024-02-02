Vijay gets support from Khushbu Sundar, Anirudh Ravichander and other celebrities post announcing his political party

Thalapathy Vijay confirmed rumours swirling around for a while on Friday when he announced a new political party titled, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Fans were overwhelmed by his announcement, given that it meant he would step away from the silver screen. Celebrities reacted with supportive messages on X, here’s what they had to say. (Also Read: Vijay announces political party: A look at Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, other south actors who also launched their parties) Vijay announced his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Friday

‘Most awaited moment’

Khushbu Sundar, who is also an actor-politician, wrote, “Most awaited moment. Congratulations my brother. Wishing you a great success and May you always be blessed to give your best. May you continue to serve the people with your goodness and empathy. Wishing you the very best.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Sathyaraj of Baahubali fame lauded him for keeping his promise, “I wholeheartedly salute to Thalapathy @actorvijay anna for keeping his word and taking the plunge to enter politics. Even though as a fan I will miss watching his films on the big screen, I support his decision as the world needs leaders like him.”

Musician Anirudh Ravichander wrote, “Congratsss and all the best dearest @actorvijay sir,” while actor Arjun Das wrote, “Congratulations @actorvijay Sir. Wishing you the best as always.” Raghava Lawrence wrote that he prays for his success, “Congratulations Nanba on your political entry. I pray god for your success in this new journey.”

“@actorvijay Sir...Wishing you the best of everything for yet another great beginning... :),” wrote Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally, while Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar wrote, “Congratulations and all the very best @actorvijay sir.” Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “Warm welcome & all the very best @actorvijay sir.”

Upcoming work

Vijay is currently shooting for The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The sci-fi film will see him in a dual role. The film will also star Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.