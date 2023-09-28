Leo song Badass: Anirudh Ravichander delivers another banger for Vijay. Watch

Sony Music has released the lyric video for upcoming movie Leo and safe to say that it is yet another banger from music director Anirudh Ravichander. The film, which stars Vijay in the lead, will release on October 19. Vijay stars as Leo Das in Leo.

Lyric video out now

Badass, as the song is called, introduces protagonist Leo Das. It also familiarises viewers with the violent and gory themes of the movie. A shot shows cacao pods spread all over a table, an array of deadly weapons, Vijay with his hands drenched in blood and even a glimpse at the villain, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Watch the lyric video here:

Audio launch cancelled

Recently, the audio launch event for Leo was cancelled due to "overflowing passes requests and safety constraints". Production banner Seven Screen Studio shared the news on Tuesday evening in a post on microblogging site X. The audio launch event was set to be held here on September 30.

"Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. "In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates," the studio posted.

The banner also said the event's cancellation is not "due to political pressure or any other reasons". It came a couple weeks after the organisers of music maestro A R Rahman’s concert Marakkuma Nenjam received backlash over poor set-up, overcrowding and bad experiences of attendees.

About Leo

Leo, a Tamil film which will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi, features opposite the actor in the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also stars in Leo, which marks his Tamil debut.

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of Leo.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as Kaththi, Master and Beast, is scoring the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

