Khushbu Sundar trolled for Modi tweet on ‘child labour’, apologises: ‘I do realise…’

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar who is also a member of the National Commission for Women recently posted a photo of a bunch of flowers she bought from a Mumbai crossing from 'young kids'. As she rested those flowers inside her car, she contemplated how PM Modi inspired people to be self-dependent. The post invited trolling that Khushbu despite holding an official post masked the incident of child labour with praise for PM Modi. On Thursday, the BJP leader apologised and said she should not have overlooked the aspect of child labour. No child should be out on the streets, fending for themselves or the family, Khushbu said after firefighting with the trolls earlier. Khushbu Sundar apologised for her tweet on young kids selling flowers and said she should not have overlooked the aspect of child labour.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"My tweet about a child selling flowers in mumbai yesterday was made in a very positive context as she was helping her own education and not confining to begging. I do realize it sums up to child labour...A child needs to grow up in a very secure and happy environment. Be in school and play to have a healthy mindset and upbringing. I, who has been through struggle, pain and hardship as a child myself, saw me in that child whose eyes and gait spoke of confidence and courage. My intention was not to hurt anyone. I seek your forgiveness for sending out a wrong message. I have never deleted any of my tweets till date, but this I did. All I have to say is sorry from the bottom of my heart," the BJP leader said.

The post went viral on X and Instagram as many commented that only in India a scene of a child toiling in the streets of Mumbai can be transformed into a plank for praising PM. Khushbu gave back to the trolls and said she knew that "so-called liberal anti-BJP minds' would jump to conclusions. "The kid I spoke to finishes her school and then sells flowers t help her education. I am a responsible citizen and a mother. And as a follower of PM Modi ji, we understand our responsibilities better than others of you," Khushbu wrote in one retaliatory post.

"I am very sure I work more for child labour than you do. As someone who has always been involved in public service, I understand better. Kindly read the positive side and not jump to conclusions just because it is probably fashionable for you to be anti Modi," Khushbu replied to another.