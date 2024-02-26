Sundeep Kishan schools memer asking inappropriate questions at press meet: ‘Don’t behave like this’

Vi Anand’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, starring Sundeep Kishan, Varsha Bollamma, and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles, was released on February 16. While promoting the film at a recent press meet in Hyderabad, Sundeep schooled a memer who asked him inappropriate questions filled with double entendre. (Also Read: Ooru Peru Bhairavakona review: Vi Anand and Sundeep Kishan's horror film is more Disney than M Night Shyamalan) Sundeep Kishan refused to entertain double entendre questions at a recent press meet(Instagram)

‘I understood at the end’

A memer attended the press meet, and first, he attempted to flirt with Varsha. Given that her name in the film is Bhoomi, he asked her what he must do to register ‘bhoomi’ (land) to his name. He then asked Sundeep, “Meeru ee cinema lo heroine ni ala chesaru kada. Em chesadu, ela chesadu ani ending varaku unna nenu. Ending lo naku telisindi. Ala chesinapudu mee feeling enti? (You did that to the heroine in the film, right? I only understood what you did to her at the end of the film. How did you feel when you did it?”

‘I won’t answer this question’

Even as some audience members hooted at his inappropriate question, Sundeep kept his cool but refused to answer. “I will not answer this question. I know you are joking, but it’s wrong. It’s not nice to ask double-meaning questions. You ask me something else, I’ll answer,” he said. But the memer persisted, “Ante meeru iddari heroines to chesaru kada. Meeku evarito baaga anipinchindi. (You did it with both heroines. With whom did you like it more?)”

‘This is not okay’

Sundeep answered, “Are you asking whom I liked to act with? You could’ve asked that straight-forwardly.” But the memer did not let up on the double entendre, saying, “Ante idarto baaga enjoy chesara? (So did you enjoy with both?)” Sundeep asked him to stop asking such questions firmly, “Please don’t behave like this. If someone asks you to, don’t listen to them. There are women on stage here. No need to apologise, I asked you not to do it and you keep persisting. It’s not right.”

Despite that, the memer replied sarcastically to Sundeep, stating that he will learn to behave like him.

