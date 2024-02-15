Ooru Peru Bhairavakona: Distributor files case against producers to stall release of Sundeep Kishan's film

Vi Anand’s upcoming film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, starring Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma, has gotten into legal trouble. A distributor called Bathula Satyanarayana, better known as Vizag Satish, tried to stall the film's release, citing that the producer, Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments, had cheated him. (Also Read: Ooru Peru Bhairavakona trailer: Sundeep Kishan headlines a fantasy thriller with a touch of romance) Sundeep Kishan in a still from Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

The court case

Satish filed a case at the Hyderabad City Civil Court to stop the release of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. He claimed that producers Anil Sunkara and Garikapati Krishna Kishore under Adventures International had cheated him after signing an agreement. He claimed they signed a written agreement in exchange for ₹30 crore that his company, Gayathri Devi Films, can distribute their films in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for five years.

When the 2023 Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent was released, he was given rights only for the Visakhapatnam district instead of what was promised. Despite promising to pay Satish back, after giving him a letter of undertaking before the film’s release, the producers allegedly have not kept true to their promise. Satish’s representative stated in a press note that the arguments were held on Thursday to seek the release of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona till the money is paid.

Court issues symmons

The team of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona also released a press note claiming that the court has sent the producers' summons for an April 12 hearing. “All the issues related to Ooru Peru Bhairavakona movie are cleared, paving the way for a smooth release. Early premiere shows are receiving a blockbuster response all over. Get ready for the grand release in theatres worldwide tomorrow (February 16),” they wrote in the note.

A screen grab of the case's status shared by the film's team

Not the first time

This is not the first time Satish has moved the court to get his money back. In August last year, he filed a case to stall the release of Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Bholaa Shankar. Anil Sunkara produced that film also. The court did not accept his request to stay the film back then too. The producers' guild intervened and asked producers not to give any distribution rights to Satish till the issue was solved.

