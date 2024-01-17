Akhil Akkineni's presence at Prabhas' Salaar bash makes fans wonder if he's part of the sequel. Here's what we know

The team of Salaar, including director Prashanth Neel and actors Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu and others caught up in Bengaluru to celebrate the film’s success. Since its release on December 22, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire made more than ₹725 crore gross at the box office worldwide and is still going strong. While everyone was pumped to see the team celebrate the moment, fans were surprised to see Akhil Akkineni at the bash. (Also Read: Prabhas thanks fans for making 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' a big success) Akhil came to the success bash with a bandaged hand - another mystery

Akhil attends Salaar bash

Dressed in a dark outfit with his hair pushed back and a bandaged arm, Akhil can be seen in the video shared by Hombale Films on YouTube and Instagram. “An evening to cherish and remember!” they wrote, sharing the video that led to rumours. Some fans wondered if Akhil would be a part of Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam, while others floated theories that he’d play Prabhas’ character Deva’s brother.

“#Salaar souryanga lo Akhil unnadaa endi?? (sic) (Will Shouryaanga feature Akhil?)” wrote a fan, while another claimed, “#Salaar #salaar2 akhil akkineni as Devas younger brother. (sic)” A fan wondered, “Neel Mama anything planning with Akhil?? (sic)” One user wrote on X, “Akhil #Salaar event ki enduku vellado evadaina cheppadra ayya. Evevo doubts vachesthunnay naku. (sic) (Will someone tell me why Akhil was at the Salaar event? I have my doubts.)”

Why was Akhil there?

Akhil is currently shooting for a film that's yet to be announced post Surender Reddy’s Agent, which received a lukewarm response. While his team is yet to respond, there’s speculation that he got injured while working out or on the sets of his next.

As for Akhil’s presence at the bash, there’s nothing more to it than him celebrating Salaar’s success. A source close to the film’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times, “Akhil was invited as one of the guests to the success bash, so were a few others. The film’s team wanted to celebrate the success with them. It’s mere speculation at this juncture that he’ll star in the sequel, nothing has been confirmed.”

