Akhil Akkineni says he will 'come back stronger' after Agent's box office failure: 'We couldn't deliver a good film'

Actor Akhil Akkineni took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note on the box-office failure of his latest Telugu release Agent. The film turned out to be a disaster. In his note, Akhil admitted that they could not deliver a good film for the audiences, despite trying their level best. In his note, Akhil also wrote that he will come back stronger. (Also Read | Agent producer Anil Sunkara apologises for failure of film) A still from Akhil Akkineni's Agent's teaser.

Akhil's statement read, “To my dearest fans and all my well-wishers. I want to sincerely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life. While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn't translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you."

He further added, "A special thanks to my producer Anil garu who was my biggest support system. Thank you to all the distributors who believed in our film and also the media who supported us immensely. The love and energy you all give me is the reason I work and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that. I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me. Yours faithfully Akhil Akkineni."

A day after the film’s release, Akhil’s mother Amala Akkineni took to her Instagram and reacted to people who rejected her son’s film. She wrote, “I understand that trolling comes from a deeper insecurity and need for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and honestly enjoyed the film. While it has its flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed . The hall I watched it at was packed, half of the audience were ladies, mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons! . There were screams when the action happened. And I am sure the next one will be bigger and better.”

Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent is a spy thriller which also starred Malayalam actor Mammootty and Dino Morea in key roles. The film opened to disastrous reports on release day. Globally, it collected just Rs. 7 crore on the first day. Recently, the film’s producer Anil Sunkara took to Twitter to share a note on the failure of the film.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON