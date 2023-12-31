Prashanth Neel says Salaar character was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan. Here's how

Prashanth Neel on love for Amitabh

When asked about it, Prashanth Neel said, “Yes, I drew inspiration from that era for sure, but I also tend to write in a way where my hero has to be my biggest villain. I always make that a rule and then start writing. So probably that is how it reflects. At the time being, both the movies (KGF and Salaar), both the characters they have similarities that they turn out to be the biggest villains. They have to look like it at least.”

Salaar

Salaar stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as friends-turned-enemies. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the story of the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). As per Hombale Films, the film is an “extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music". It also has Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram.

Prabhas' reaction to Salaar success

The film continues to rule the box office with a grand opening amid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. It has now crossed the ₹550 crore mark at the international box office. Talking about Prabhas' reaction to the reception, Prashanth told the portal during the same conversation, "I mean he (Prabhas) is absolutely over the moon, with something like this. His reaction is euphoric". The film is Prabhas and the KGF director's first collaboration.

The film also marked the comeback of Sriya Reddy to Telugu cinema. She essays the role of villainous Radha Rama Mannar, daughter of Raja Mannar (Jagapathi Babu), who temporarily even rules Khansaar. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “Prashanth Neel promised me my role would stand out and he’s a man of his word. There were a lot of phone calls, meetings, look tests…By the end of it all we knew what Radha Rama Mannar was all about.”

Salaar released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place