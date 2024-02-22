SJ Suryah’s first look from Raayan released; Dhanush says he had fun directing him

Actor Dhanush announced on X that SJ Suryah has been roped in for his directorial film, Raayan. Also starring Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram in lead roles, the film is his second directorial after Pa Paandi in 2017. When Dhanush shared the glimpse on social media, here’s how Suryah responded. (Also Read: Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan denies writing Raayan: ‘I am merely an actor in this project’) SJ Suryah in a still from Raayan

‘Raayan is raw and rustic’

Dhanush shared Suryah’s look in monochrome with the actor holding a glass in his hand and looking pensive. He wrote, “#Raayan Had great fun directing you @iam_SJSuryah sir (hug emoji). (sic)” Suryah also shared Dhanush’s post, replying, “Sirrrrrr it’s a bliss acting in Ur direction @dhanushkraja sirrrrrr thx for the opportunity and this tweet of Urs too & friends, as I mentioned earlier RAAYAN is Raw & Rustic yet emotional in international standard summer treat thx a lot @sunpicturesand team. (heart eyes emoji) (sic)”

Selvaraghavan denies writing the script

Recently there were rumours that Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan had penned the script. But he clarified on X that he was only acting in the film, writing, “Friends , heard reports that I have written the script for D 50 RAAYAN. I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with ‘ RAAYAN‘s script or scripting process. It’s purely @dhanushkraja’s dream script and now he has made it in to his own film. I am merely an actor in this project. (sic)” He added, “Like all of you I cannot wait to watch #Raayan in theatres. Proud of my brother @dhanushkraja and his hard work and dedication. (sic)”

About Raayan

Dhanush shared the first look poster of his 50th film Raayan on February 19. It featured Dhanush, Sundeep and Kalidas standing in front of a food truck with bloodied aprons on with sharp tools in their hands. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.” The film also features Aparna Balamurali.

