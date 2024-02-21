Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan denies writing Raayan: ‘I am merely an actor in this project’

Recently there were rumours that Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan is writing the script for the actor’s 50th project Raayan. The director-actor had directed his debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002. However, Selvaraghavan addressed these rumours on X and stated that the project is purely Dhanush’s. (Also Read: D50 first look: Dhanush looks intense in Raayan poster; fans say, ‘This is going to be epic’) Selvaraghavan made it clear that Raayan is Dhanush's project

‘Proud of my brother’

Selvaraghavan clarified that he did not pen the script of Raayan, writing on X, “Friends , heard reports that I have written the script for D 50 RAAYAN. I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with ‘ RAAYAN ‘ s script or scripting process. It’s purely @dhanushkraja’s dream script and now he has made it in to his own film. I am merely an actor in this project.” He added, “Like all of you I cannot wait to watch #Raayan in theatres. Proud of my brother @dhanushkraja and his hard work and dedication.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About Raayan

Raayan is Dhanush’s 50th film and also his second directorial after Pa Paandi in 2017. Starring Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram also in the lead roles, the filmmakers announced the title and released the film’s first look recently. Dhanush can be seen standing in front of what seems to be a food truck. He looks directly at the camera, with a shaven head and a moustache. He is also seen in a bloodied shirt and an apron, holding a pointed object made of steel. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Upcoming work

Dhanush was recently seen in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller, which performed well at the box office and was released recently on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is currently shooting for Raayan, apart from his maiden Telugu film with director Sekhar Kammula. The yet-to-be-titled film will also star Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. He recently lent his support to his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam too.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place