D50 first look: Dhanush looks intense in Raayan poster; fans say, ‘This is going to be epic’

The excitement around Dhanush's next, which is called D50, went a few notches higher on Monday when the actor released the first look poster of his upcoming film. Titled Raayan, the first look poster has Dhanush in an intense avatar, and also revealed that he will be writing and directing the film as well. (Also read: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna to star together in Sekhar Kammula’s next) Dhanush in the first look poster.

D50 first look

The first look of D50 had Dhanush standing in front of what seems to be a food truck. He looks directly at the camera, with a shaven head and a moustache. He is also seen in a bloodied shirt and an apron, holding a pointed object made of steel. Dhanush shared the poster of the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and wrote in the caption: “RAAYAN #D50 @sunpictures @arrahman.”

The production house Sun Pictures, also shared the new posters and mentioned in the caption, “#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman Releasing in Tamil | Telugu | Hindi.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the first look, a fan said, “Wow. This is going to be epic!” Another fan wrote, “This is going to set a benchmark for Tamil cinema!” Another comment read, “The combo of Dhanush and AR Rahman is what the fanboy in me is so excited for.”

#D50 will also star Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others in key roles.

Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller, which was directed by Arun Matheswaran and released in theatres in Tamil and Hindi on January 12 for Pongal and on January 25 in Telugu for Republic Day. The film had a good run at the box office worldwide. The film was made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 9.

