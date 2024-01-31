Dhanush shoots for his next with Sekhar Kammula in Tirupati; causes traffic woes for devotees

Videos of Dhanush shooting for his next film with director Shekar Kammula in Tirupati found their way on X and Instagram. The actor looks almost unrecognisable with a thick beard and dressed in ragged clothing in the videos. However, the shooting seems to have irked devotees, according to a report by NTV. (Also Read: Jim Sarbh to debut in south cinema with Sekhar Kammula's Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer) A video of Dhanush shooting for the film in Tirupati leaked online(X)

The shooting

On Tuesday, Dhanush was shooting for the film on the ghat to Alipiri. The vehicles supposed to go to the temple were getting diverted by the police and bouncers, which led to a massive traffic jam. NTV reported that devotees questioned the police as to how they gave the film’s team permission to shoot and caused such issues to devotees. It was also reported that the film’s shoot was halted by the police when a complaint was filed.

However, a source from the film’s team told Hindustan Times, “Yes, there was a little issue while shooting but Sekhar managed to complete his shoot. It’s untrue that the schedule has been cut short by the police.”

Dhanush visits Tirumala

Early on Wednesday, Dhanush visited Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara. Dressed in a traditional white pancha set, with a red and gold shawl wrapped around him, he greeted fans and reporters after his darshan. The temple authorities and security could be seen accompanying him out of the temple even as fans clamoured him for selfies and pictures. The schedule in Tirupati has been wrapped up and it remains to be seen where the filmmakers will shoot next.

About #DNS

Dubbed #DNS by the makers after Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Sekhar’s first letters in their names, the film is rumoured to run on a mafia backdrop. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in the lead role, will mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu. It will also be released in Tamil because it’s Dhanush’s native language. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the film’s music.

