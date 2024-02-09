Rajinikanth and Dhanush send best wishes to Aishwarya for Lal Salaam

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal, hit the screens this Friday. Both Rajinikanth and Dhanush took to X to wish her good luck for the film. Rajinikanth even shared an unseen pic, wishing his daughter well. (Also Read: Rajinikanth overwhelmed after watching daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam trailer ahead of release) A still from Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth’s message

Rajinikanth wrote a post in Tamil which translates to, “My love-filled wishes to my dear daughter Aishwarya. I pray to the almighty that your film Lal Salaam will be a huge success.” The picture he shared is major father-daughter goals. In the candid snap, he can be seen sitting in a wheelchair with legs folded, headphones on and oozing swag as Aishwarya stands behind him, all smiles.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Dhanush’s post

“Lal Salaam From today!” wrote Dhanush, reminding fans of the film’s release. When the film’s trailer released, he shared it on X and wrote, “Lal salaam trailer. Best wishes to the team. God bless. #superstar #thalaivar.” Dhanush and Aishwarya parted ways last year, but it looks like he still remains as supportive of his ex-wife and father-in-law as ever. The former couple also co-parent a son.

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam was supposed to release on Sankranthi, but was postponed to avoid clashing with numerous other Tamil and Telugu releases. The film also stars Vikranth and Kapil Dev in key roles. Produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, the film has AR Rahman scoring the music and Vishnu Rangasamy as the cinematographer.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth will star in TJ Gnanavel’s film Vettaiyan soon. The title teaser of the film created intrigue as to how his role would be. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan and others in key roles. He will shoot for a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj after that.

Dhanush is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s film with Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna as his co-stars. The shoot for the film is currently in progress in Goa. He will also soon direct a film that will see him as the lead, with Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah and Sundeep Kishan as his co-stars.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place