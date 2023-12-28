Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil's pic from Vettaiyan sets leaks online, actor halts shoot post Vijayakanth's death

Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil are shooting for TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan in Nagercoil. A photo of the duo leaked online on Wednesday and fans were pumped to see them together in the same frame. However, post actor-politician Vijayakanth’s death, Rajinikanth has halted shooting for the film to rush back to Chennai. (Also Read: Captain Vijayakanth no more: Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Trisha and others mourn his passing) Leaked picture of Fahadh Faasil and Rajinikanth shooting for Vettaiyan

Shoot halted

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on his X account that when Rajinikanth heard the news of his friend’s death, he halted shoot to rush back to Chennai. He wrote, “#SuperstarRajinikanth canceled his movie #Vettaiyan shoot in Nagerkovil and is rushing back to Chennai to pay his homage to Captain #Vijayakanth.” Fans of the actor lauded him for the gesture under the post, writing, “Great gesture by Rajini.” Another fan wrote, “Its his dear friend, as a Thalaivar fan I would be disppointed if he didn't.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The leaked picture

While the makers are yet to respond, the picture sees Rajinikanth and Fahadh shooting outside a house. Rajinikanth can be seen interacting with a team member and Fahadh can be seen preparing for the scene. Other crew members can be seen crowding near them, with two of them holding umbrellas to shield the actors from the sun. “Most probably a montage, wholesome,” speculated a fan about the scene, while another X user wrote, “Thalaivar and FaFa in same frame!! (heart emoji).”

About Vettaiyan

Shooting for Vettaiyan has been in progress for the last few months. Rajinikanth was previously spotted shooting for the film in Trivandrum, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin. Post Tuticorin, the makers moved the shoot to Nagercoil. Expectations are high on Vettaiyan because Gnanavel’s last film Jai Bhim with Suriya was a massive hit. Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan also star in the film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.