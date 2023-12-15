Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken criticism for Leo into account, won’t repeat same mistake in next with Rajini

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj seemingly has no deadline for his film with Rajinikanth, Thalaivar 171. His most recent film Leo, starring Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, received good reviews but was also criticised by some. The film raked in a massive amount at the box office but also drew flak for being the weakest in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. (Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Facebook hacked? Leo director addresses NSFW videos posted online) Lokesh Kanagaraj will work with Rajinikanth next after Leo

‘Won’t repeat the same mistake’

Talking about Leo and his upcoming film, Lokesh said in an interview, “I don’t want to announce a release date for my next film with Rajinikanth because it puts immense pressure on me to finish the film in a limited time. I need some time to do it well.” He added, “Leo’s second half received criticism and I have taken it into account. I will be even more careful in the future. I felt immense pressure to release Leo on a certain date, I had only 10 months to make the film. I won’t repeat that mistake again.”

Latest addition to the LCU

Leo was the latest addition to the LCU. The film was preceded by Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. All three films take place within the same universe and are connected with their supporting characters. Vikram ends with setting up a new villain played by Suriya called Rolex. Leo told the story of a man with a mysterious past called Parthiban. He is a cafe owner whose life takes a turn with the lives of his family threatened after an incident almost exposes his past. The film had a small connection to Kaithi and it remains to be seen how Lokesh takes the universe forward. A sequel for Kaithi is officially in the works, so is a short film for the LCU.

About Thalaivar 171

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Vettaiyan with TJ Gnanavel and Lal Salaam with Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will shoot with Lokesh post that and the film is touted to be a stand-alone film, not a part of the LCU.

