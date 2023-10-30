Leo box office collection day 12: Vijay's film crosses 300 crore in India, mints 5 cr on second Monday

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been doing well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India less than two weeks since its release. Starring Vijay in the lead role, Leo released in theatres on October 19. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after their 2021 film Master. (Also Read | Leo box office collection day 11) Vijay plays Leo Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo.

As per the report, the week one collection of the film is ₹264.25 crore [Tamil: ₹212.2 crore; Telugu: ₹34.2 crore; Hindi: ₹16.65 crore; Kannada: ₹1.2 crore]. On day nine, the film earned ₹7.65 crore [Tamil: ₹5.9 crore; Telugu: ₹70 lakh; Hindi: ₹1 crore; Kannada: ₹5 lakh] and on day 10 ₹15 crore [Tamil: ₹11.95 crore; Telugu: ₹1.45 crore; Hindi: ₹1.55 crore; Kannada: ₹5 lakh].

Leo minted ₹16.55 crore [Tamil: ₹13.35 crore; Telugu: ₹1.5 crore; Hindi: ₹1.65 crore; Kannada: ₹5 lakh] on day 11. The film may earn ₹5 crore nett in India on its 12th day for all languages. So far, the film has earned ₹308.45 crore in all languages in India.

Apart from Vijay, Leo also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas. It also reunites Vijay with Trisha after their Tamil hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi and Thirupaachi. Leo marks Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut.

The Hindustan Times review of the film said it has "emotionally weak action". An excerpt read: “Philomin Raj (film editor) is focused on pace. He cuts the scenes rather tight, we don’t linger to see the aftermath of the extraordinary violence, deaths and maiming of hundreds, that perhaps Lokesh doesn’t want us to process it either. It is here that Leo fails in giving us the emotional core to connect with Leo Das, his conflict and his journey. Therefore, while the craftiness may be bloody sweet, the writing feels rather bitter.”

