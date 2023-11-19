Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's misogynistic comments

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has expressed his rage over the misogynistic comments that Mansoor Ali Khan made recently about actor Trisha. In a new social media post, Lokesh quoted Trisha's vow to never work with the actor again and insisted that respect for all fellow professionals should be non-negotiable in any industry. Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to statements from his Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan.

Lokesh directed Trisha and Mansoor in their recent film, Leo. However, Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan did not have any scene together in the film that featured Vijay in the lead role and has scored big at the box office. (Also read: Trisha vows to never work with Mansoor Ali again after his shocking comment on not getting to do 'rape scenes' in films)

Lokesh condemns Mansoor's comments

Lokesh wrote on X (Formerly known as Twitter), "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour."

What Mansoor said

An ANI report claimed that Mansoor said in a new interview that when he got to know he was working with Trisha in Leo, he thought that there would be "a bedroom scene in the film". "I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule," the news agency quoted him as saying.

Trisha won't work with Mansoor ever

In response to Mansoor's video, Trisha posted about the “vile and disgusting manner” in which Mansoor Ali Khan spoke about her in the interview. Condemnding it and calling it disrespectful, sexist, repulsive, misogynistic, and in bad taste, Trisha added, "He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

