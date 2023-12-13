Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Facebook hacked? Leo director addresses NSFW videos posted online

Fans were in for a rude shock on Wednesday morning when a Facebook account named after Lokesh Kanagaraj began posting some NSFW videos. They took to social media immediately, wondering if the director’s account was hacked as it kept posting explicit content. After resulting in numerous memes and some confused comments, the director took to X to clarify the same. (Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about future plans, says ‘I will do ten films and quit’; fans think it's 'quite gutsy of him') Lokesh Kanagaraj denies that he shared the videos

Not on Facebook

Lokesh shared a statement on his X claiming that he only has Instagram and Twitter accounts. He also urged his fans to ignore any other accounts in his name on all social media platforms. He wrote, “Hey all, I’m only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts!” A fan replied, “The message is Loud & clear captain,” while another wrote, “Facebook account was trending as hacked.”

Lokesh to work with SRK?

This is not the only rumour pertaining to Lokesh that’s doing rounds on Wednesday. Speculation has been rife that the director narrated a script to Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday and that a film might be in the pipeline soon. A fan commented, urging Lokesh to clarify about the same too, writing, “#Lokeshkanagaraj sirji maybe just rumours, Need to be confirmed from your end that, are you working with the king of bollywood only #ShahRukhKhan? We are waiting for your collaboration with king khan & that would be a biggest film ever of Indian cinema.”

Upcoming projects

Lokesh’s latest addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, titled Leo, starring Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles was a massive hit. The film followed Kaithi and Vikram, adding a new character to the LCU. The director’s next film will be the yet-to-be-titled Thalaivar 171, which will go on-floors once Rajinikanth wraps up his film with TJ Gnanavel. The film will go on-floors in March next year and will not be a part of the LCU. However, the director is expected to make new additions to the universe with Kaithi 2 and the introduction of Suriya’s character Rolex.

