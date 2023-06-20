Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about future plans, says ‘I will do ten films and quit’; fans think it's 'quite gutsy of him'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently busy with the shoot of Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Leo, has opened up about his filmmaking plans in a new interview. Talking about his future plans, Lokesh has said that he doesn’t have big plans to make many films as he wants to 'quit' after doing ten films. (Also Read | Sanjay Dutt calls Lokesh Kanagaraj his ‘son’, hugs him in birthday post. See pic) Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke about his plans.

Lokesh's upcoming film Leo

Leo marks the reunion of Vijay and Lokesh after Master. Tipped to be another gangster film laced with high action, the film also stars Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun and Priya Anand among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

Lokesh on quitting

In an interview with SS Music, Lokesh said he entered the industry only to try his hand at cinema. Asked about his future plans as many big stars are keen to work with him, Lokesh said, “I don’t have plans to do a lot of films in my career. When I entered the industry, I just wanted to try my hand at cinema. I want to do films within LCU only. I want to live up to the expectations of LCU fans. I will do ten films and quit.”

Fans' reaction to Lokesh's remark

The clip has been shared on social media by fans. Many people are wondering if Lokesh is indeed serious about his decision. One person wrote, “He has offers from six big stars, and he comes up and says this. Loki bro is something else (sic).” Another person said, “Quite gutsy of Lokesh to say he will quit after 10 films (sic).”

Lokesh on his projects

Recently, Lokesh confirmed that Leo will be a gangster film. However, he clarified that it won’t be a part of the film universe he is building. Popularly called LCU, Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi. It is after completing Leo that Lokesh will begin working on Kaithi 2 with Karthi.

In Kaithi, Karthi played a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours. He also has the next part of Vikram with Kamal Haasan in the lead.

