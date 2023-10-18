Lokesh Kanagaraj responds to Udhayanidhi Stalin's hint that Vijay's Leo is part of LCU: ‘Did you notice the wink emoji?’

Lokesh Kanagaraj is keeping fans guessing till they watch his new directorial, Leo. A tweet by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, fuelled rumours of whether Vijay's new film is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. But the director says fans would find out only once they watch the film on Thursday morning. (Also Read: Leo advance booking: Vijay's film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in number of tickets sold) Vijay in a still from Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's tweet

Udhayanidhi Stalin took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to heap praises on Leo. He wrote, “Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo (thumbs up emojis) @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking , @anirudhofficial music , @anbariv master @7screenstudio (applause emojis) #LCU (wink emoji)! All the best team!”

While fans were elated by Udhay's generous praise of Leo, they got stuck on one particular part of his tweet: “#LCU.” LCU stands for Lokesh Cinematic Universe, that the director has been building since his 2019 action thriller Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead role.

Lokesh's response

At a press conference for Leo later in the day, Lokesh was asked by one of the media members whether Udhayanidhi's indication has any merit. To that, the director responded in Tamil, “Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has mentioned an emoji next to LCU. Did you notice that? It's a winking face emoji. So, you will know about it only tomorrow morning.”

About LCU

Lokesh Cinematic Universe kicked off with the director's 2019 film Kaithi. He followed it up with Vikram last year, which starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil among others. It also had a cameo by Suriya, who later confirmed that a spin-off on his character of Rolex is in works too.

About Leo

Leo also stars Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin among others. It also marks Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut as he plays the antagonist. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander. Leo is slated to release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 19.

