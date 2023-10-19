Leo first reactions are in: Vijay film gets mixed reviews on Twitter, gets compared with Rajinikanth's Jailer

Thursday marks the release of Vijay's much-awaited Leo in theatres. As fans thronged to catch the early morning show of Leo, social media is filled with first reactions for the action film. Going by the reviews of fans and critics, the film has garnered mixed reactions. While many compared it with Rajinikanth's Jailer, others hailed Vijay for his action-packed film. Also read: Leo movie release and review live updates, Vijay fans throng theatres for early morning shows Vijay's Leo released on October 19.

Leo reviews from critics

Reacting to Leo, film trade business insider Manobala Vijayabalan called Leo the ‘weakest film’ of Vijay so far. He tweeted, “Tried to be a lion but ended up as a cat. Despite a promising premise and some commendable efforts from Joseph Vijay and cast, the end result is a disappointment. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo fails to live up to the expectations or unnecessary hype. Also, the film does not maintain a consistent level of engagement, leading to moments of boredom that detract from the overall viewing experience. The film is nowhere near Vikram or Kaithi, it is the weakest in Lokesh career. A mediocre effort.”

Another film trade insider shared, “#LEO is 4 times worse than BEAST.” Taran Adarsh called the film a ‘blockbuster,’ and said, “#LokeshKanagaraj has delivered a masterpiece, an exhilarating blend of emotion and mass action. This year belongs to the #Thalapathy @actorvijay #Sanjaydutt #Arjun & rest were great. Don't miss it!”

First reactions of Leo on Twitter

Meanwhile, a user tweeted, “Leo - no spoiler review: First half paced with realistic story telling and brutal violence is an absolute banger. Second half stuffed with blasting commercial moments and suprises. Industry hit loading.” “I am from North India but after watching #Leo I can say, #Vijay is the hero of the whole world. Five out of five points to #LeoFilm We love love you #VijayThalapathy sir,” added another. One more posted, “A disappointing drama… Sorry #Vijay fans.”

Someone also wrote, “Jailer has only 5 or 6 mass scenes. Leo is filled with mass scenes. Jailer is nothing in front of Leo.” Meanwhile, several visuals from the early morning shows have arrived on social media.

Leo is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is a part of his film universe. It features actor Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film.

