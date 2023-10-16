Rajinikanth wishes ‘huge success’ for Vijay's Leo

Actor Rajinikanth's movie Jailer released this year and now he is collaborating with TJ Ganavel for his untitled 170th film. The film, produced by Lycra Creations, is set to release in 2024. Vijay has got good wishes from Rajinikanth,

The shoot for the film took place in Tirunelveli, where fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. During the interaction with journalists, he responded to a question about the release of the movie Leo. Rajinikanth said, "I wish the film a huge success. I pray to God the film should become a huge success.”

Talking about the shoot location, Rajinikanth said, “I am happy to be here. I was here back in 1977 for Bhuvana Oru Kelvikuri. It’s been 46 years. The people here are lovely. I regret I couldn’t take selfies with everyone.”

Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast in supporting roles for Thalaivar 170.

Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film. Earlier, he was seen leaving the Chennai airport on his way to Kochi to shoot his next film.

"I am going for the next movie shooting. 'Jailer' movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided," he said at the time.

Apart from this film, Rajinikanth is finishing his special appearance in the movie Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film is set to release for Pongal next year. Additionally, he has lent his support for his 171st film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Actor Vijay stars in the movie Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Following the success of Master and Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is teaming up with Vijay again. The trailer for this film was released on the October 5. Leo is scheduled for release on the 19 October.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail