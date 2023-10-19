Leo movie release and review live updates: Vijay fans throng theatres to watch early morning shows

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film released on October 19 and there was a rush among die-hard fans to watch the action movie on the opening day. Fans were seen outside theatres in Kerala and other places as they watched early morning shows. Moreover, Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to take into consideration the request put by the production banner in order to permit the screening of Leo from 7am. The excitement around Leo's release makes it clear that it's going to make and break several records at the box office. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja.

Leo release live updates: Fans outside a theatre in Thiruvananthapuram to watch the early morning show of the Vijay film. (ANI)