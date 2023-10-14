Vijay's Leo song Naa Ready gets new poster without cigarette after backlash

Vijay's Leo is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers of Leo launched the first single from the album, Naa Ready on Vijay's birthday in June. However, within days after its release, a police complaint was filed against Vijay for allegedly promoting drugs and smoking in the song. Now, amid the hype surrounding the film, the makers have now decided to alter the Naa Ready poster of Vijay. In the new poster, Vijay is not seen smoking a cigarette. (Also read: No 4 AM shows for Vijay's Leo? Tamil Nadu minister issues clarification) Vijay in the new poster of Naa Ready.

The new Naa Ready edited poster

On Saturday, the makers released a new poster of Naa Ready, which also announces that the song is releasing in five languages; Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Vijay's cigarette is edited out and is no longer visible in the new poster.

The new poster and old poster of Naa Ready.

About Naa Ready

Naa Ready has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The first song from the film has already garnered 33 million views and 1.9 million likes on YouTube within five days of its release. Leo filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj released Naa Ready, on Vijay's 49th birthday. The music video mostly features the lyrics of the song giving fans a glimpse of the storyline. The video also shows Vijay dancing with his friends in a large arena. Throughout the song, he has a cigarette in the corner of his mouth.

About Leo

Leo marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster, Master. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. The onscreen pair has earlier delivered hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi.

Vijay plays a family man with a wife (Trisha) and a daughter, living in Kashmir. However, his past haunts him as villains with a vendetta search him out. In the trailer, they set his clothes on fire, beat him mercilessly and Vijay looks defeated for a while. After taking some more blows, he gets up and proceeds to single-handedly beat up the goons. The action thriller also stars Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Leo will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 19.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON