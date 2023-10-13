No 4 AM shows for Vijay's Leo? Tamil Nadu minister issues clarification

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. A week ahead of release on October 19, there were rumours that the action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj would also include early morning shows at 4 AM. Now, Tamil Nadu MP Saminathan has answered the question regarding 4 AM shows of Leo. Recently, the Tamil Nadu government had passed an order allowing theatres to hold one extra special show of the film. (Also read: Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kangaraj fans, issues clarification: ‘Should have been careful’) Vijay in a still from Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

4 AM shows for Leo?

As per a report by India Today, Tamil Nadu minister MP Saminathan spoke at a recent press conference, where he addressed that there is no possibility of 4 AM shows. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier passed an order allowing theatres to hold one extra special show of the show for six days starting from October 19. Now, MP Saminathan has added that the first show of Leo is scheduled at 9 AM. He also added that this decision was taken after special consideration. In recent releases, there was special permission which was granted for Vikram, whereas no such permission was requested by the makers of Jailer.

About Leo

The film marks Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's reunion after the 2021 blockbuster Master. Leo will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and took the internet by storm. Vijay plays a family man with a wife (Trisha) and a daughter, living in Kashmir. However, his past haunts him as villains with a vendetta search him out. They set his clothes on fire, beat him mercilessly and Vijay looks defeated for a while. After taking some more blows, his gets up and proceeds to single-handedly beat up the goons.

Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi, features opposite him in Leo. Sanjay Dutt is set to mark his Tamil film debut with Leo. The action thriller also stars Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Vijay's hit films like Kaththi, Master and Beast, has given music for the film.

Leo will be released in theatres on October 19.

