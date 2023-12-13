Vettaiyan: Lyca Productions reveal real title of Thalaivar 170 with a teaser on Rajinikanth's birthday

Lyca Productions on Tuesday announced that superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film is titled Vettaiyan. The Tamil film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. Rajinikanth introduces a new sunglasses trick in the Vettaiyan teaser.

The production house shared the film's title teaser on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday. "The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN. Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!" Lyca Productions said in a post on X.

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, to be produced by Subaskaran. Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. The actor was recently seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, which was released in August, emerged as a box office success.

On Rajinikanth's birthday, several celebrities shared their wishes for the actor. Shah Rukh Khan posted his picture with a large print of Rajinikanth's photo from Chennai Express promotions. “Here’s wishing the inimitable legend - @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)… Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!”

Actor Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in Tamil, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever."

Actor Dhanush wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth," followed by multiple joined hands and red heart emoticons.

Actor and director Raghava Lawrence shared a picture with Thalaiva on X and wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Raghavendra Swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth."

'RRR' actor Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations."