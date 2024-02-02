Captain Miller OTT release date announced: Here’s when and where to watch Dhanush’s period action film

The first part of a trilogy planned by director Arun Matheswaran, titled Captain Miller, will release on OTT soon after a successful run in the theatres. Written with Arunraja Kamaraj and Madhan Karky, the film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles. (Also Read: Captain Miller review: Dhanush, Arun Matheshwaran bring a well-crafted revolutionary tale) Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan in a still from Captain Miller

OTT release

Captain Miller will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 9. “What makes a soldier go rogue? the answer lies in Miller’s journey. #CaptainMillerOnPrime, Feb 9,” wrote the OTT platform on their official X account. Captain Miller released in theatres in Tamil and Hindi on January 12 for Pongal and on January 25 in Telugu for Republic Day. The film had a good run at the box office worldwide and is expected to do well on Amazon Prime also.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

No Hindi version?

The OTT platform announced that the film will stream on the platform in south Indian languages only, making fans wonder about the Hindi version. The poster they released also mentions only Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. A disappointed fan wrote, “We want it in Hindi too. Everyone here in the North loves Dhanush.” Another commented, “What about Hindi dubbed this is unfair for Hindi audience.”

About Captain Miller

Set in the pre-independence era, Captain Miller focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush) aka Eesa. His elder brother Sengola (Shiva) actively takes part in the Independence Movement but Eesa is an idler. But a conflict in the village leads him to join the British Indian Army for some respect. He earns the monicker Captain Miller there but a heartbreaking incident gives him a reality check, turning him into a revolutionary.

“Captain Miller is set in the 1930's and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional,” said director Arun in a statement.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.