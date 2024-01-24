Captain Miller worldwide box office collection day 12: Dhanush’s film makes 104.79 crore

Director Arun Matheswaran’s recent Pongal release Captain Miller, which stars Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, hit screens in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi this Pongal. The film minted ₹104.79 crore at the box office in its 12-day run. (Also Read: Dhanush spotted rushing in Ayodhya traffic) Dhanush in a still from Captain Miller

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala shared on his X account that the Dhanush-starrer has held well even on the weekdays. He wrote, “#CaptainMiller WW Box Office. #Dhanush's Captain Miller holds well on the weekdays.” Giving a breakdown of the numbers, he added, “Day 1 - ₹ 16.29 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 14.18 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 15.65 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 13.51 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 12.24 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 9.33 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 4.92 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 4.27 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 4.80 cr, Day 10 - ₹ 5.04 cr, Day 11 - ₹ 2.52 cr, Day 12 - ₹ 2.04 cr, Total - ₹ 104.79 cr.”

Telugu release soon

Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions will release the film in Telugu and they claimed in a press note that the paid premiers for the film, on January 25, have all been sold out. They even claimed that more shows are getting added due to public demand. Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga were released on Pongal, so Captain Miller and Ayalaan’s release was deferred in the Telugu states.

The official X account of Asian Cinemas posted, “Experience the captain's jaw Dropping Action on big screens from January 26th with the updated Runtime of 2 Hours 29 Mins!! #CaptainMillerTelugu.” The Tamil version of the film is 2-hours-37-minutes long and it looks like the markers re-edited the Telugu version. The release is expected to add to the overall collections.

About Captain Miller

Set in 1930s India during the pre-independence era, the film tells the revolutionary tale of Analeesan aka Easa aka Captain Miller (Dhanush). Despite being the brother of a freedom fighter Sengola (Shiva), Eesa decides to join the British-Indian Army to gain respect.

The film charters how an idler turns into a revolutionary when he witnesses horrendous crimes against his people. Dhanush received good response for his portrayal of the titular character. Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Mohan and Sundeep Kishan in key roles, and sees music by GV Prakash.

