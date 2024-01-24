HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 12: Teja Sajja's film makes 25.3 cr than Mahesh Babu's

Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan and Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram released on January 12. The former film surprised many by making neck-to-neck business with the big-budget latter film. In their 12-day run, HanuMan has crossed the collections made by Guntur Kaaram worldwide, but both the films have crossed the ₹200 crore mark. HanuMan has raked in ₹225.62 crore worldwide while Guntur Kaaram did a business of ₹200.32 crore. (Also Read: Athadu to Guntur Kaaram: Exploring Trivikram Srinivas’ fascination with broken families) Both HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram have crossed the ₹ 200 crore mark worldwide

Box office numbers

Manobala, a trade analyst, shared Guntur Kaaram’s box office numbers on X. He wrote, “#GunturKaaram WW Box Office. Superstar #MaheshBabu's Guntur Kaaram ENTERS ₹200 cr club. Becomes the 2nd film of 2024 to achieve this milestone.” Giving a further breakdown, he wrote, “Day 1 - ₹ 82.08 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 24.59 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 22.36 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 21.14 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 13.92 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 9.65 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 7.11 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 4.59 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 4.23 cr, Day 10 - ₹ 5.31 cr, Day 11 - ₹ 2.95 cr, Day 12 - ₹ 2.39 cr, Total - ₹200.32 cr.”

He also delved into HanuMan’s 12-day business, writing, “#Hanuman WW Box Office. Hanuman zooms past ₹225 cr gross mark. Heading straight for ₹250 cr club.” He further wrote, “Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr (including additional premieres), Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 20.37 cr, Day 10 - ₹ 23.91 cr, Day 11 - ₹ 9.36 cr, Day 12 - ₹ 7.20 cr, Total - ₹ 225.62 cr.”

Guntur Kaaram achieves breakeven

The Mahesh, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Jayaram-starrer Guntur Kaaram was made on a budget of ₹200 crore. The film achieved breakeven, according to the numbers posted by Manobala on its 12th day. Given that the film received negative to mixed reviews on its opening day many were worried that it would fail at the box office. Producer Naga Vamsi however spoke to the press post Sankranthi and stated that the film was doing good business in Andhra Pradesh, more than Nizam and overseas.

About the films

Guntur Kaaram tells the story of a rowdy called Ramana (Mahesh) who comes from a dysfunctional family and wants to know why his mother (Ramya) abandoned him years ago. HanuMan sees the story of Hanumanthu (Teja), a small-time thief gaining superpowers when he finds a totem in his village.

