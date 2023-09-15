Mark Antony Twitter reviews: Vishal and SJ Suryah's Tamil film wows amid Jawan buzz; fans say 'prepare for mad climax'

Vishal Krishna and SJ Suryah-starrer Mark Antony was released in theatres on September 15. The Tamil film, which has also been dubbed in Telugu, will be competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which was released last week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Atlee film continues to do very well at the box office. But going by fans' response to Mark Antony, the film, might just be able to perform well too, in theatres. Also read: Tamil actor Vishal Krishna on why KGF and Baahubali worked, other 'pan India films' didn't Vishal and SJ Suryah shine in Mark Antony, a retro-style drama.

Twitter reviews Mark Antony

The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has been trending on X (formerly Twitter). Many have taken to the social media website to review the film, which is being called the comeback movie of Vishal.

A Twitter review read, "A fun entertainer, retro-style drama with good performance from Vishal and terrific outcome from SJ Suryah. Second half is more interesting than first half (fire emoji)."

A person also tweeted, "Mark Antony first half: Going good so far (firecracker emoji). Story-wise a lot of detailing and written-well. Vishal and SJ Suryah are fire. Pre-interval song placement was full vibe." One more tweeted, "2023 is the year of comeback with blockbusters. After superstar Rajinikanth and Nelson's Jailer, Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai, Udhayanithi Stalin's Maamannan, SK's Maaveeran, Santhanam's DD Returns, now Vishal is back with Mark Antony."

One more wrote, "Absolutely MAD MAX - SMASH HIT. @iam_SJSuryah nails his performance. @VishalKOfficial shines as Mark Antony. Mind-blowing fights and heart-pounding BGM (background music) by @gvprakash. Prepare for a mad climax and non-stop Entertainment!!" Another one wrote, "Mark Antony review: Vishal looks good and his voice modulation works (fire emoji). SJ Suryah looks energetic and the rest of the cast are apt. BGM (background music) and production value (clapping emoji)." One more person said, "First half – fully action scenes (fire emoji). Second half – comedy plus action."

About Mark Antony

Vishal and SJ Suryah are the lead actors in Mark Antony, with both actors playing dual roles. Ritu Varma and Abhinaya are the female leads, while Sunil and Selvaraghavan appear in important roles. The music for the action film has been scored by GV Prakash Kumar.

